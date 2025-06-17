Business inventories in April came in at $2.66 trillion, virtually unchanged from the month prior and up 2.2% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.91 trillion, down 0.1% from the month prior and up 3.8% from a year ago.
Stablecoin bill clears Senate
The Senate voted in favor of legislation to establish a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins, with proposed amendments to establish routing mandates and interest rate caps for credit cards left out of the final bill.