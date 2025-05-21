An American Bankers Association public education campaign warning consumers about the risks of check fraud has received two awards for video and television excellence.

The #PracticeSafeChecks campaign was launched last year to educate consumers on the importance of using digital options instead of paper checks, and also offered safety tips when writing checks such as using a gel pen. The campaign uses humorous digital and video ads to communicate the need for safe checking habits. The practicesafechecks.com website is the centerpiece of the campaign and provides a wide range of consumer advice and information for avoiding check fraud. The site is available in English and Spanish.

The campaign this week received two bronze Telly Awards, which showcase innovation and excellence in video and television. The first award was for a branded content campaign produced for business-to-consumer news, marketing and messaging. The second award was for a branded content campaign promoting non-profit organizations.

In addition to #PracticeSafeChecks, ABA has also developed the award-winning #BanksNeverAskThat anti-phishing campaign, which provides banks resources they can use to educate consumers about scams at banksneveraskthat.com.