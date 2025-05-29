The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.89% this week, up from last week when it was 6.86%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 7.03%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.03%, up from last week when it was 6.01%. A year ago, the rate was 6.36%.
Fed: One in five Americans victims of financial fraud, scams
More than one in five U.S. adults have experienced financial fraud or scams involving their money, with older adults more likely to experience fraud than younger individuals, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve.