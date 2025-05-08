The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.76% this week, unchanged from last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 7.09%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.89%, down from last week when it was 5.92%. A year ago, the rate was 6.38%.
Stablecoin legislation hits roadblock in Senate
A bill to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins stalled in the Senate after it failed to generate enough votes to advance. Afterward, Senate Republicans vowed to continue working to pass the legislation.