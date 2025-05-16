Housing starts in April increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.361 million, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. This is 1.6% above the revised March estimate of 1.339 million but is 1.7% below the April 2024 rate of 1.385 million. Single-family housing starts in April were at a rate of 927,000; this is 2.1% below the revised March figure of 947,000. The April rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 420,000.

New building permits in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,412,000. This is 4.7% below the revised March rate of 1,481,000, and is 3.2% below the April 2024 rate of 1,459,000. Single family authorizations in April were at a rate of 922,000; this is 5.1% below the revised March figure of 972,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 431,000 in April.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,458,000. This is 5.9% below the revised March estimate of 1,549,000, and is 12.3% below the April 2024 rate of 1,662,000. Single-family housing completions in April were at a rate of 943,000; this is 8.0% below the revised March rate of 1,025,000. The April rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 507,000.

