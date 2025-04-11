Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate have introduced a resolution to overturn a 2024 final rule that changed how the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reviews proposed bank mergers.

The OCC last year adopted a rule that ended its practice of automatically approving merger applications on the 15th day after the close of the comment period unless the agency takes action to remove the filing for expedited processing. The rule also amended how the OCC considers financial stability, financial and managerial resources, future prospects, and convenience and needs factors.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) have introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution in their respective chambers to overturn the OCC rule. It would also prohibit the agency from issuing merger regulations in the future without congressional authorization.