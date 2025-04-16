Builder confidence in the market for single-family homes in May was 40, up one point from the previous month, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The current sales conditions index rose two points to 45, sales expectations in the next six months fell four points to 43 and traffic of prospective buyers increased one point to 25.
OCC to merge community bank, large bank supervision departments
The OCC announced an organizational restructuring that will include combining its Midsize and Community Bank Supervision department with its Large Bank Supervision department.