The Federal Communications Commission granted a one-year extension of the effective date of a key provision in its 2024 order on revocation of consent under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The provision had been scheduled to take effect on Friday but will now take effect on April 11, 2026.

The provision would require a consumer who replies “stop” to revoke consent to receive one type of message – for example, future autodialed past-due text messages – to stop receiving all future communications from that bank by phone or text on unrelated matters, such as fraud alerts, even if that was not the consumer’s intent.

In recent meetings with FCC staff and two letters, the American Bankers Association sought an extension because the provision requires banks to expend substantial work to connect business units with separate calling systems. ABA also expressed that banks seek to design a system that allows the bank, when receiving a consumer’s revocation, to clarify the scope of revocation, so that the bank does not apply a customer’s revocation to a broader category of messages than the customer intended.