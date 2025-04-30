The non-farm private sector gained 62,000 jobs in April and annual pay was up 4.5% Year-over-Year, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a downward revision of February’s report from 155,000 to 147,000.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 11,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 40,000 jobs and large businesses gained 12,000.

“Unease is the word of the day. Employers are trying to reconcile policy and consumer uncertainty with a run of mostly positive economic data,” said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “It can be difficult to make hiring decisions in such an environment.”

Service-providing employment gained 34,000 jobs driven by gains in leisure/hospitality which grew by 27,000, followed by trade/transportation/utilities which grew by 21,000.

Goods producing-employment gained 26,000 jobs. Construction gained 16,000 jobs, followed by natural resources/mining gaining 6,000 jobs, followed by manufacturing gaining 4,000 jobs

Read the ADP report.