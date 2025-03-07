The U.S. economy added 151,000 nonfarm jobs in February, the Labor Department said. Job gains occurred in health care, financial activities, transportation and warehousing, and social assistance. Federal government employment declined. The unemployment rate was little changed since the previous month at 4.1%. The labor force participation rate also was little changed at 62.4%.
Report: Bank-credit union mergers ‘have hit a lull’
Regulatory uncertainty and banking industry advocacy likely led to a slowdown in credit union acquisitions of banks so far in 2025, the industry news publication American Banker reported.