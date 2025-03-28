The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has “restructured” one of its existing offices to promote financial inclusion, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney Hood said.

In a speech yesterday, Hood said the Office of External Relations and Strategic Partnerships will be led by Andrew Moss, acting chief of staff and the agency’s national director for Project REACh, an OCC initiative that promotes financial inclusion through greater access to credit and capital. Moss will be responsible for developing the OCC’s comprehensive financial inclusion strategy. The office will also engage with critical external stakeholders “to identify economic barriers, build partnerships, promote education and encourage responsible innovation to foster increased inclusion in the federal banking system,” Hood said.

President Trump has nominated former FDIC board member Jonathan Gould to be comptroller of the currency. The Senate Banking Committee held a hearing on Gould’s nomination yesterday. He would succeed Hood should the Senate confirm his nomination.