The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.67% this week, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.65%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.87%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.83%, up slightly from last week when it averaged 5.8%. A year ago, the rate was 6.21%.
OCC removes reputational risk from bank exams, guidance
The OCC announced it will no longer examine banks for reputational risk and will remove references to such risk from its Comptroller’s Handbook booklets and guidance.