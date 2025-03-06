The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.63% this week, down from last week when it averaged 6.76%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.88%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.79%, down from last week when it averaged 5.94%. A year ago, the rate was 6.22%.
Report: Bank-credit union mergers ‘have hit a lull’
Regulatory uncertainty and banking industry advocacy likely led to a slowdown in credit union acquisitions of banks so far in 2025, the industry news publication American Banker reported.