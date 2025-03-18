MetroCity Bankshares in Doraville, Georgia has agreed to buy First IC Corp., also in Doraville. The $2.9 billion-asset MetroCity said in a news release that it will pay $206 million in cash and stock for the $1.2 billion-asset First IC. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, priced First IC at 146% of its tangible book value.

Planters Holding in Indianola, Mississippi, has agreed to buy BSJ Bancshares in Saint Joseph, Louisiana. The $2 billion-asset Planters did not disclose how much it would pay for the parent of the $598.1 million-asset Cross Keys Bank. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.