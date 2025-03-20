What does fighting check fraud cost banks? How do banks find success in that struggle? In the latest episode of the ABA Fraudcast, ABA’s Paul Benda continues to explore the challenges of a metastasizing problem for banks, with his guest Sam Drennen, EVP and COO of First American Bank and Trust in Georgia. Drennen discusses ways his bank has learned hard lessons defending against criminals focused on a payment mode that has resisted extermination.

