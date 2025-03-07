Consumer credit increased 4.3% in January
Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3% in January, the Federal Reserve reported.
The potential shape and economic effects of the Trump administration’s policies on trade, immigration, fiscal policy and regulation remain uncertain, but FOMC members “are well positioned to wait for greater clarity,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.
Responding to a solicitation for information issued by California’s Air Resources Board, ABA urged CARB “to allow broad flexibility” to companies in complying with two state climate reporting laws.
While ABA’s Economic Advisory Committee expects continued economic growth, the committee’s latest forecast recognizes risks emanating from policy changes and uncertainty.
The U.S. economy added 151,000 nonfarm jobs in February, the Labor Department said. The unemployment rate was little changed since the previous month at 4.1%.
Regulatory uncertainty and banking industry advocacy likely led to a slowdown in credit union acquisitions of banks so far in 2025, the industry news publication American Banker reported.
