After four years of being rocked by the “regulatory tsunami,” the tide may be about to turn for the banking industry.

President Trump won a decisive victory in the 2024 presidential election and Republicans succeeded in winning narrow margins in both the House and Senate. With the shifting power dynamics at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, combined with the anticipated leadership changes at several key bank regulatory agencies, bankers are seeing an opportunity to reset the conversation around banking regulation in Washington.

“We’re going to have stakeholders with a lot more alignment both in Congress and at the agencies,” notes ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. But he cautions that changes to the regulatory rulebook will take time and persistent advocacy by bankers to bring about. “There are several pieces of the regulatory apparatus that we view as unnecessary, unneeded or unfair, and there are different ways to change them. Some changes we’ll continue to pursue in the courts. Some will be changed via re-proposal. There will also be some legislative tools that come into play.”

During a recent meeting of ABA’s Government Relations Council, Nichols emphasized that “from a legislative standpoint, we have a year-and-a-half window to sprint. Then we get into a midterm election, and we can expect legislative activities to slow down.”

With the help of banker advocates, ABA and the state associations are already hard at work to advance the industry’s priorities, which are outlined in ABA’s 2025 Blueprint for Growth.

A big part of that effort involves educating new lawmakers and their staff, notes ABA EVP Kirsten Sutton. “We want all staffers to be conversant on banking issues.” Sutton also emphasizes that while Republicans won narrow majorities in both chambers, “we cannot ignore the minority,” and that working on a bipartisan basis will be essential to move important banking legislation forward.

Tax reform top-of-mind

One of the biggest items on the agenda for the 119th Congress will be tax reform.

The last comprehensive tax reform package was passed in 2017 under the first Trump administration, and with many provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act scheduled to sunset at the end of 2025, lawmakers must now consider extending those provisions, including individual income tax cuts. With an extension package expected to come with an estimated $4.4 trillion price tag, questions of how to pay for it will be part of the debate on Capitol Hill.

“We’re hearing from legislators that everything is on the table,” says ABA VP Joey Connor. That could include possible changes to the corporate tax rate — which was permanently set at 21% by the TCJA.

Connor adds that ABA is already working proactively to push back against any potential bank-specific tax that might emerge as a potential pay-for. “We’re going into offices right now — including members of the House Ways and Means and the Senate Finance Committee — and talking about why a bank tax is not the right answer.”

In fact, he says, a recent PwC study warns of the real-world consequences of implementing such a tax: the study found that a 10 percent decline in bank assets is associated with an approximate 0.7 percent decline in GDP growth. In addition, institutions subject to a bank tax also tend to reduce lending by between 2.8% and 6%, which could restrict credit access for consumers.

Another tax-related development that many bankers will be watching closely is whether Congress grants an extension for the Section 199A pass-through deduction. Many banks in the U.S. operate as S-corporations, or “pass-through” businesses, and the 199A deduction allows owners of these S-corporations to deduct up to 20% of their taxable income — which in turn supports these institutions in their mission to serve their communities.

As the tax reform conversation continues in Washington, Connor says banker advocacy can help move the needle. “Stories about jobs created, investment in districts, investments in states after TCJA, what you did with the corporate rate after it was dropped — those are the kind of things that staffers and members of Congress want to hear.”

The holdovers

While the tax conversation is likely to dominate the legislative agenda, there are several bills introduced in previous Congresses that could come up again in 2025, including the ABA-backed Access to Credit for our Rural Economy, or ACRE, Act.

ACRE would create a tax exemption for interest income that banks earn on ag loans secured by ag real estate or rural mortgage loans in communities with less than 2,500 residents and has been a longstanding priority for bankers. “It gives us an equal footing, an opportunity to stand equal with other lenders,” including Farm Credit, notes ABA Government Relations Council Chairman Ken Clayton, who is president and CEO of Western Bank in Artesia, New Mexico. “And not just on the farm side — on the housing side in rural communities [where] it’s tough to get a mortgage.”

While ACRE received tremendous support in the previous Congress, Sutton points out that two of the bill’s key sponsors — Wiley Nickel in the House and Jon Tester in the Senate — lost their congressional seats in the 2024 election, which means that bringing new lawmakers up to speed on the bill and how it will benefit consumers in rural America will be essential in the year ahead.

In addition to ACRE, ABA will also continue advocating for bills including the SAFER Act — which would enable banks to serve legitimate cannabis businesses in states that have voted to legalize, as well as legislation that would strengthen minority depository institutions and community development financial institutions across the country.

Bankers must also be prepared to play defense on harmful legislation that could be resurrected in the 119th Congress, including the so-called “Credit Card Competition Act” championed by Sens. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) that would apply Durbin Amendmentlike price controls to credit cards.

“We’re hearing that Sen. Marshall wants to offer CCCA as an amendment on anything that’s moving,” Sutton says, adding that continuing to beat back this misguided bill will mean going up against a very vocal retail lobby. “There are a lot more retailers in every congressional district than there are banks and credit unions. We’re not out of the woods yet — and preventing this bill will continue to be a top priority for ABA.”

Regulatory rewind

On the regulatory side, changes began on day one of the Trump administration, with the heads of several agencies changing over, but the pace of change moving forward will vary, says ABA EVP Jess Sharp. “It’s going to be uneven from agency to agency, issue to issue from a timing standpoint. But there are lots of reasons to be enthusiastic.”

ABA EVP Ginny O’Neill notes that guidance — including the many blogs, advisories and policy statements issued by the CFPB — can (and likely will) be unwound at the stroke of a pen.

A few regulatory actions will also be up for review by Congress under the Congressional Review Act — a lesser-known legislative tool that provides a mechanism for Congress to invalidate rules issued by federal agencies within a specific time period.

“The best estimates are that the CRA lookback probably extends to July 15,” O’Neill says. Given that timeframe, she adds that the CFPB’s 1033 final rule and overdraft final rule could face congressional scrutiny.

ABA is also working on multiple fronts to address other problematic Biden-era rules. Currently, ABA is engaged in several active lawsuits, including those challenging the CFPB’s UDAAP exam manual update, as well as the Section 1071, late fee, and overdraft final rules; the Federal Reserve’s changes to Regulation II; and a joint agency rulemaking on the Community Reinvestment Act.

While litigation moves forward, ABA is continuing its outreach to the regulatory agencies to elevate the many challenges these misguided rules will impose upon banks and their customers. The association is also exploring targeted legislative changes to rules like the 1071 final rule that would widen the exemption for smaller-volume lenders.

In summation, when it comes to bringing about regulatory change, O’Neill says, “there are lots of different tools, and we have to use them all.”

Fraud on the front burner

As the industry works to unwind the misguided rules of the past several years, bankers are also keeping an eye on a major threat dominating the discussion today: fraud.

At the 2024 ABA Annual Convention in New York, the association unveiled its advocacy priorities related to fraud, including a call for Congress and the new administration to increase coordination around combatting this type of financial crime, establishing a database that will help banks and other businesses track and report spam text messages, and providing funding for “financial crimes intelligence centers” that can help make more efficient use of resources at the state and local level.

“We need a national strategy to prevent scams and fraud. Prevent is the keyword,” says ABA EVP Paul Benda. “There needs to be a cross-agency effort to solve this issue, and we need other industries to join us in this fight.”

Seizing the moment

For GRC Chair Clayton, 2025 will be a year of rolling up sleeves and getting to work to bring about meaningful change — and he encourages all bankers to get involved in advocacy by building relationships with lawmakers in their districts, and by attending the 2025 ABA Washington Summit, April 7-9.

As the CEO of a small community bank with 22 employees, Clayton’s message is this: “Don’t sit in a small town and your small bank and think you can’t come to Washington, or that you can’t sit at the table with somebody from [a larger bank] and kick ideas around. You can be as involved as you want to be, and you can make a difference.”

