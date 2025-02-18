President Trump today issued an executive order that limits the autonomy of so-called independent agencies—including the prudential bank regulators—to issue regulations.

Under the order, which relies on an interpretation of Article II of the Constitution as establishing a unitary executive with power vested in the president, independent agencies must submit their draft regulations for review by the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, as well as consulting with the White House on their regulatory priorities and strategic plans.

The order exempts the monetary policy functions of the Federal Reserve Board from the requirements.