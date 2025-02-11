The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell by 2.3 points in January to 102.8, although it remained above the 51-year average of 98, the National Federation of Small Business said today. The uncertainty index rose 14 points to 100 after two months of decline.

The net percent of owners expecting the economy to improve fell five points from December to a net 47%, seasonally adjusted. Eighteen percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, down two points and matching labor quality as the top issue. The net percent of owners raising average selling prices fell two points to a net 22%.