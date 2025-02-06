The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.89% this week, down from last week when it averaged 6.95%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.64%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.05%, down from last week when it averaged 6.12%. A year ago, the rate was 5.9%.
Lawmakers introduce bill to repeal Section 1071 data collection
Republicans in the House and Senate have introduced legislation to repeal Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which requires financial institutions to report data on small-business lending.