This episode unpacks the potential (and pitfalls) of AI in marketing and the industry obsession with niche banking. The hosts explore what really drives results in banking and why chasing trends might lead to fragmented strategies. Plus, hear how meme culture is shaping post-Olympic narratives.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.