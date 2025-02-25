IRS Chief Operating Officer Melanie Krause will become acting IRS commissioner following the retirement of current Acting Commissioner Doug O’Donnell, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced today.

O’Donnell, who has been with the agency for nearly four decades, is deputy IRS commissioner and was appointed acting commissioner in January by President Trump. Krause joined the IRS in 2021 and has served as COO since April of last year.

Trump has nominated former Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) to be IRS commissioner, but the Senate has not confirmed the nomination.