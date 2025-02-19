Housing starts decreased by 9.8% in January from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.36 million, the Commerce Department reported. The rate was 0.7% below the January 2024 level. New building permits — an indicator of future demand — rose 0.1% in January from the month prior but was 1.7% lower than last year.
Court lifts remaining nationwide injunction on BOI collection
A federal court has lifted its nationwide injunction on beneficial ownership information collection, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a separate case on the constitutionality of the Corporate Transparency Act.