Genesis Bank in Newport Beach, California, agreed to buy EH National Bank in Beverly Hills for an undisclosed amount of cash. EH National operates as the $300 million-asset Excel Bank, which has three branches, $238 million in loans and $242 million in deposits. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2025.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.