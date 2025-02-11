By Khalil Garriott

Since its founding in 1907, CBL State Savings Bank has taken pride in knowing its customers and caring for each one of them. Amid all the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including how it affected borrowers and the community, President and CEO Jennifer Jones ensured that her bank never lost sight of that longstanding commitment.

“Being a stable community bank, our customers did not have to worry about CBL — and that allowed us to help customers facing hard times with their business or their job,” recalls Brent Garrett, SVP and chief lending officer at CBL. “When uncertainty and doubt seemed to be all around, Jennifer kept this focus of community caring at the forefront. She encouraged our staff to focus on what mattered the most during that challenging time: building and maintaining relationships.”

There was no established playbook for maintaining customer support, prioritizing health, or leading a team through such personal and professional uncertainties during the COVID years. Yet Jones found a way to lead through grace and smarts.

“It was an honor to witness the extraordinary level of detail, empathy and innovation she demonstrated in making many critical decisions during that period,” says CBL Board Chair Terry Dobson.

Relationship-building has been a hallmark of Jones’ pioneering career; she’s the only female president of a community bank in South Carolina. Her pay-it-forward, people-first leadership approach, centered around adaptability and listening, is evident to her staff.

“Jennifer is caring and committed to her staff, and she creates a family atmosphere at CBL,” Garrett says. “She encourages her employees to get involved in the community and seeks opportunities for them to grow in banking.”

Representing the nation’s community banks

Jones is one of seven new members of the ABA board of directors who were elected on Oct. 29, 2024. That national recognition came just six days after she was elected chair of ABA’s Community Bankers Council. Those are just the two most recent examples of Jones raising her hand to help all banks meet the needs of their customers, clients and communities.

The Community Bankers Council, formed in 1981, consists of bank presidents and CEOs from across the country. Members strategize on government relations issues, banking trends and competitive priorities, providing guidance to ABA on several community banking issues. Jones leads the Council’s efforts and represents the group’s collective viewpoint on Capitol Hill, at conferences and in high-level industry meetings.

“Small community banks like ours face unique challenges and opportunities, and I’m passionate about ensuring our voices are heard and represented,” she says.

“The chance to support ABA’s mission and contribute to the industry’s future motivated me to pursue this role.”

The CBC is active at local and state levels as the “eyes and ears” for community bankers. Jones cites workforce development and incorporating technology as two key priorities for the CBC.

“We’re focused on both attracting new talent and retaining the incredible employees already in our banks,” she says. “This means creating pathways for college students to learn about banking careers early on, showing them how impactful and rewarding a career in banking can be.

“Additionally, we want to ensure community banking remains relevant and lively by embracing innovations that allow us to serve our customers and communities effectively. It’s about preserving our community-focused values while adapting to the rapidly evolving expectations of today’s customers.”

During her three-year term on the ABA board, Jones is prioritizing advocating for policies that ensure small banks aren’t squeezed out by overwhelming regulatory pressure or rising costs from third-party vendors.

“Community banks play a crucial role in their local economies, but too often, we’re burdened with regulatory expectations that don’t always make sense for our scale,” Jones says. “Additionally, vendor costs can be disproportionately high for smaller banks, making it difficult to stay competitive. We need to work together to find solutions that support community banks in remaining resilient and independent.”

The South Carolina native says her home state faces similar challenges as other states, but she singles out postal theft as a focus area. The South Carolina Bankers Association is collaborating with the U.S. Postal Service on creating a state bill that would make postal theft a criminal offense. The end goal is to introduce legislation that empowers state and local law enforcement to arrest and convict those who steal checks. “Some states have such a law in place, and we hope South Carolina can lead the way in implementing similar legislation nationwide,” Jones says. “Ultimately, it’s all about protecting our customers and ensuring their financial security in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Mutual respect among CEOs

Bank CEOs, especially those who have been in the business for decades like Fred Green has, meet countless people through their work. Factor in busy travel schedules, speaking commitments and engagements at local, state and national levels — and putting faces to names becomes a challenge. So, the fact that Green still recalls how, when and where he met you — a decade and a half ago — means you made a mark among all the faces in the crowd. That’s the case for Jones.

“I met Jennifer about 15 years ago when she joined about 30 other South Carolina bankers on our Washington trip,” says Green, SCBA president & CEO. “It was her first time on this annual trip, but she showed the confidence, understanding and engagement of a veteran.”

Green admires how Jones has represented South Carolina while racking up national accolades. “Jennifer has been very active in the SCBA for most of her career,” he says. “She got involved in our Emerging Leaders division, was recognized by her peers for her leadership skills, and then was elected chair of the division.”

That SCBA Emerging Leaders Chair post vaulted Jones onto the SCBA’s board. But it’s her way with people that led to her next step with the state association.

“She quickly developed relationships with other board members, gained their confidence, and was elected as chair of our association this year,” Green says proudly.

Green isn’t the only CEO who looks up to Jones. Jeremy Callais, president and CEO of Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, has partnered with her through his work as past CBC chair. He calls it a privilege to work with, and learn from, Jones.

“Jennifer has a unique approach to banking, thinking very logically and constantly focusing on her employees and customers,” Callais says. “Jennifer is open to trying new things and is obviously very highly regarded, not only on the local level but also on the state and national levels. The primary focus for the year of my chairmanship has been employee recruitment, retention and workforce development, which benefited greatly from Jennifer’s input.”

Banking is about people, not just numbers. Jones finds it hard to believe that 2025 marks eight years since she was appointed president & CEO of CBL State Savings Bank, headquartered in Greer, S.C. Because each day brings her new challenges and opportunities, the time has passed quickly.

“Whether it’s through advocating for our industry or working directly with our customers, I feel fortunate to be in a role where I can make a difference,” she says.

Some days, Jones pauses to reflect on being the first woman president & CEO in her institution’s 117 years. It’s certainly not lost on her that she’s paving the way for other women.

“I think about the incredible legacy I’m part of and it gives me a great sense of pride,” she says. “There’s a responsibility that comes with it. I hope my journey shows other women in banking that leadership roles are well within reach.”

Dobson is quick to point out that Jones’ professionalism, profound industry knowledge, skill and vision are the traits that earned her the top title in 2017.

He says, “Jennifer is the ideal leader for this role, distinguished not by gender but by her deep expertise in banking and her unwavering commitment to integrity, innovation and mission-driven leadership.”

After a quarter-century at CBL, Jones has grown alongside the bank, wearing every hat imaginable. (She ascended from administrative assistant to the top job.) Given that longevity, what sets her apart?

“It’s her ability to foster open, relational connections with her team and peers while maintaining the highest level of professionalism and strategic vision — a balance that is truly exceptional,” Dobson says.

Her career arc, shaped by staying curious, being receptive to new ideas and cultivating strong relationships, seems uncommonly impressive — but she says success is attainable for any banker if they do one thing: View their work as service to others.

“The job becomes so much more meaningful,” she says. “Banking offers a unique opportunity to be both an agent of change and a trusted pillar in the community.”