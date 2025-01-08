The Biden administration this week announced the official launch of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program, a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for internet-connected devices. The program is managed by the Federal Communications Commission and administered by 11 companies.

According to the White House, the new program allows device manufacturers to test products against established cybersecurity criteria from the National Institute of Standards and Technology through accredited labs. They can then earn the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark label, “providing an easy way for American consumers to see the cybersecurity of products they choose to bring into their homes.”

The White House cited the EnergyStar program for energy-efficient home appliances as a model for the cybersecurity labeling program. Labels will be accompanied by QR codes that consumers can scan to access security-related information about specific products, such as how to change the default password and how to configure the device securely.

Currently, there are no requirements that federal agencies or contractors purchase only U.S. Cyber Trust Mark equipment.