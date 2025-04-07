Consumer credit edged down at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.2% in February. Total outstanding credit increased to $4.997 trillion during the month.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, edged up at an annual rate of 0.1% to $1.324 trillion. Non-revolving credit decreased at an annual rate of -0.3% to $3.673 trillion.

The Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 41.7% percent of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 22.6% and 19.5%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.