Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has been named chair of the Senate Banking Committee for the 119th Congress, with several new faces also joining the committee.

Scott, who was previously the committee’s ranking member, is the committee’s first Black chairman, the senator said in a statement. He is also chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the 2026 election cycle. Former committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is leaving Congress after losing his re-election bid last year.

The Republican and Democrat leaderships also announced committee assignments. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will be the committee’s new ranking member. New members are in bold.

Republican members:

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Mike Rounds, South Dakota

Thom Tillis, North Carolina

John Kennedy, Louisiana

Bill Hagerty, Tennessee

Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming

Katie Britt, Alabama

Pete Ricketts, Nebraska

Jim Banks, Indiana

Kevin Cramer, North Dakota

Bernie Moreno, Ohio

Dave McCormick, Pennsylvania

Democrat members:

Jack Reed, Rhode Island

Mark Warner, Virginia

Chris Van Hollen, Maryland

Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada

Tina Smith, Minnesota

Raphael Warnock, Georgia

Andy Kim, New Jersey

Ruben Gallego, Arizona

Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware

Angela Alsobrooks, Maryland