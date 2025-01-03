Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has been named chair of the Senate Banking Committee for the 119th Congress, with several new faces also joining the committee.
Scott, who was previously the committee’s ranking member, is the committee’s first Black chairman, the senator said in a statement. He is also chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the 2026 election cycle. Former committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is leaving Congress after losing his re-election bid last year.
The Republican and Democrat leaderships also announced committee assignments. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will be the committee’s new ranking member. New members are in bold.
Republican members:
- Mike Crapo, Idaho
- Mike Rounds, South Dakota
- Thom Tillis, North Carolina
- John Kennedy, Louisiana
- Bill Hagerty, Tennessee
- Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming
- Katie Britt, Alabama
- Pete Ricketts, Nebraska
- Jim Banks, Indiana
- Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
- Bernie Moreno, Ohio
- Dave McCormick, Pennsylvania
Democrat members:
- Jack Reed, Rhode Island
- Mark Warner, Virginia
- Chris Van Hollen, Maryland
- Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada
- Tina Smith, Minnesota
- Raphael Warnock, Georgia
- Andy Kim, New Jersey
- Ruben Gallego, Arizona
- Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware
- Angela Alsobrooks, Maryland