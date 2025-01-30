U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman announced subcommittee leadership for the 119th Congress. The committee assignments come with some notable replacements.

For the subcommittee on commodities, risk management and trade, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will take over as ranking member, replacing Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.). Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will take over as chair of the subcommittee on rural development, replacing Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

The subcommittee on nutrition will have Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) as the top Democrat, replacing Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.). And Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be the top Republican, replacing Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who left to become his state’s governor. For the subcommittee on livestock, dairy, poultry and food safety, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) will be the top Democrat, replacing Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

“The subcommittee leaders will play an important role as we craft the farm bill and provide the tools and resources farmer, ranchers and rural communities need in these challenging times as well as to prepare for the future. We look forward to working together to deliver solutions to support American agriculture and the people of this country,” Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), said in a statement.

Full subcommittee leadership is as follows:

Subcommittee on Commodities, Derivatives, Risk Management and Trade

Oversees commodity programs, derivatives and digital assets, crop insurance, and agricultural trade.

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), chair

Cory Booker (D-N.J.), ranking member

Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy and Credit

Oversees rural development loan and grant programs, renewable energy, and farm loan programs

Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), chair

Peter Welch (D-Vt.), ranking member

Subcommittee on Conservation, Forestry, Natural Resources and Biotechnology

Oversees conservation programs, forest management, natural resources, pesticides, and agricultural biotechnology

Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), chair

Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), ranking member

Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research

Oversees food and nutrition assistance, international food assistance, school meals, horticulture, specialty crops, organic production, and research

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), chair

Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), ranking member

Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry and Food Safety

Oversees livestock, poultry and dairy production, marketing, food safety, and security

John Hoeven (R-N.D.), chair

Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), ranking member