Final: Consumer sentiment decreased 2.9 points in January
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 3.9% in January compared to the month prior, landing at 71.1, according to final results for the month.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the termination of sanctions on certain Israeli persons in relation to their activities in the West Bank.
Existing home sales rose 2.2% in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.24 million, the National Association of Realtors reported. Sales increased 9.3% from a year ago.
President Trump directed his administration to develop an “action plan” to advance the development and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in U.S.
The U.S. Supreme Court ordered a stay of a nationwide injunction preventing enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act and its requirement for businesses to report their beneficial ownership information to FinCEN. However, other injunctions remain in effect for...
The SEC issued a staff accounting bulletin reversing a previous bulletin that changed how banks and other publicly traded entities were expected to account for digital assets held in custody.
