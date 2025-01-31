Personal income increased 0.4%, or $92 billion, in December 2024, the Commerce Department said today. The personal savings rate — a percentage of disposable personal income — was 3.8%. Meanwhile, personal consumption expenditures increased 0.7%, or $133.6 billion.
ABA DataBank: Tariff mentions on the rise
Mentions of tariffs have risen in earnings calls by firms in the U.S. and Europe for the fourth quarter with the total mentions projected to reach levels similar to those seen during the peak in 2018.