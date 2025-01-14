The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose by 3.4 points in December to 105.1, the highest reading since October 2018, the National Federal of Independent Business said today. The net percent of owners expecting the economy to improve rose 16 points from November to a net 52%, seasonally adjusted.

A net 29% reported raising compensation, down three points from November and the lowest reading since March 2021. Twenty percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, unchanged from November and leading labor quality as the top issue by one point.