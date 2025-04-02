The Department of Housing and Urban Development this week launched a redesigned website that removes 90% of the content from the previous site and features updated navigation.

According to a HUD statement, the previous version of its website had 9,200 web pages, 123,000 documents and 19 program office microsites, each with a separate navigation. The amount of content made “it difficult for users to access the critical information needed to find affordable housing, shelter and report issues including housing discrimination and identification of fraud, waste and abuse.”

The new site is organized into three categories: Helping Americans, HUD Partners, and Researchers. HUD said the redesign along with other consolidation of services will save $400,000.