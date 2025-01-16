The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 7.04% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.93%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.6%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.27%, up from last week when it averaged 6.14%. A year ago, the rate was 5.76%.
Treasury Secretary nominee pressed on bank regulation, credit card fees
During a confirmation hearing, Bessent called for less regulation on banks and criticized credit card companies, although he stopped short of endorsing a campaign pledge by President-elect Trump to cap credit card interest rates at 10%.