The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.95% this week, almost unchanged from last week when it averaged 6.96%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.63%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.12%, down from last week when it averaged 6.16%. A year ago, the rate was 5.94%.
CFPB urges states to ban medical debt on credit reports
The CFPB in recent days has written to four states in support of proposed laws to prohibit credit reporting agencies from including information on medical debt in consumer reports.