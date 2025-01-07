The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $78.2 billion in November, up $4.6 billion from $73.6 billion in October, revised.

The November increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $5.4 billion to $103.4 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.9 billion to $25.2 billion.

November exports were $273.4 billion, $7.1 billion more than October exports. November imports were $351.6 billion, $11.6 billion more than October imports.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $93.9 billion, or 13.0 percent, from the same period in 2023. Exports increased $111.5 billion or 4.0 percent. Imports increased $205.3 billion or 5.8 percent.

The average goods and services deficit increased $2.5 billion to $78.5 billion for the three months ending in November. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $14.8 billion from the three months ending in November 2023.

