The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today rescinded two alerts for financial institutions related to the financing of what the agency said was “Israeli extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.” As a result, FinCEN will no longer request that financial institutions file suspicious activity reports with the key term “FIN-2024-WBEXTREMISM.”

The alerts were issued after former President Biden signed an executive order creating a new sanctions program targeting violence in the West Bank. The decision to rescind the alerts came shortly after the Trump administration announced the termination of that sanctions program.