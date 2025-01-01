The back-and-forth legal battle over enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act and its requirement for businesses to report their beneficial ownership information continued into the final days of 2024. On Dec. 31, the U.S. Department of Justice fired the latest volley, with an emergency application with the Supreme Court for a stay of the injunction issued by the District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

On Dec. 23, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a nationwide injunction issued by the district court judge earlier in December in a Texas lawsuit challenging the CTA, which requires covered businesses to report their beneficial ownership information to Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Three days later, on Dec. 26, “in order to preserve the constitutional status quo while the merits panel considers the parties’ weighty substantive arguments,” the panel of Fifth Circuit judges that will consider the merits of the government’s appeal of the preliminary injunction vacated that decision and once again enjoined enforcement of the reporting rule and CTA, putting the reporting requirement on hold once again.

DOJ’s New Year’s Eve filing asked the high court to stay the district court’s injunction, reasoning that the government “is likely to succeed on the merits of respondents’ claim” and that CTA’s reporting requirements are important to the federal response to money laundering, tax fraud and the financing of terrorism, falling “comfortably within Congress’s authority under the Commerce Clause to regulate economic activities that substantially affect interstate commerce.”

The DOJ also asked the court to narrow the “district court’s vastly overbroad injunction.” If the Supreme Court decides to act, its decision could affect lower courts’ ability to issue universal injunctions.