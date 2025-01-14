Glacier Bancorp in Kalispell, Montana, has agreed to buy Bank of Idaho Holding Co. in Idaho Falls. The $28.2 billion-asset Glacier said in a news release that it will pay $245.4 million in stock for the $1.3 billion-asset Bank of Idaho. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, priced the seller at 191.9% of its tangible book value.

Community Bank Holdings of Texas in Corsicana has agreed to buy CapTex Bancshares in Fort Worth. Community Bank Holdings, the parent of the $1.3 billion-asset Community National Bank and Trust of Texas, expects to complete its purchase of the holding company for the $344.5 million-asset CapTex Bank in the second quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.