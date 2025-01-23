The American Bankers Association Foundation today launched its 2025 financial education campaigns by encouraging U.S. banks and their more than two million employees to participate in these industry efforts. The launch comes as the foundation celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The ABA Foundation offers four national initiatives designed to equip banker volunteers with tools to share essential financial knowledge. This year, the foundation will roll out new resources and revamped content for several of its programs to help bankers continue to cultivate connections with customers of all ages, deepen partnerships with community organizations and build a more inclusive economic future. All of the foundation programs are free to both ABA member and non-member banks and include:

The ABA Foundation has a three-year, industry-wide commitment to reach five million Americans with financial education programs and services. Since 2023, the foundation has recruited nearly 40,000 bank volunteers from 1,115 banks to reach 1.7 million people.

“As we enter the foundation’s second century, we are deepening our commitment to building thriving, resilient and equitable communities,” ABA Foundation Executive Director Lindsay Torrico said. “Our financial education programs build on our strong legacy and position banks to make lasting community change in the next 100 years.”

The foundation will hold a free informational webinar on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. ET about its programs. It also offers a free web connection tool, FinEdLink, that can match community groups, faith-based ministries, senior centers, schools and other organizations with local bank volunteers willing to share financial education lessons.