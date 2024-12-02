The American Bankers Association has added six banks to the ABA Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ), effective today. The index includes 248 community banks with $240.4 billion in market capitalization.

The new additions are:

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC), Boston

FB Bancorp, Inc. (FBLA), New Orleans

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (FDSB), New Orleans

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN), Denver

HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST), Seattle

VersaBank (VBNK), Holdingford, Minnesota

Launched in December 2003, the ABAQ is the most broadly representative stock index for community banks and helps raise awareness of this key segment of the financial services sector among analysts and investors.