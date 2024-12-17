There were $724.6 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 0.7% from the previous month, and up 3.8% from November 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—rose 0.2% this month and increased 3.9% for the year. Retail trade sales were up 0.9% from October 2024, and up 4.1% above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 9.8 percent from last year, while food services and drinking places were up 1.9 percent from November 2023.

Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers and nonstore retailers were up 0.4% and 1.8% from the previous month, respectively. Motor vehicle & parts dealers rose 2.6% while sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores fell 0.9% in November. Furniture & home furnishing stores were up 0.7% from year-ago levels and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 2.2% in the same period. Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (0.8)%, nonstore retailers (9.8%), and food services & drinking places (1.9%).

Sales at gasoline stations edged up 0.1% from October, and down 3.9% compared to prior year levels.

Read the Census release.