The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% in November on a seasonally adjusted annual basis, after rising 0.2% in each of the previous 4 months, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.7% before seasonal adjustment.

The index for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI”, rose 0.3% in November as it did in each of the previous three months and 3.3% over the last 12 months.

The index for shelter increased 0.3% in November. The shelter index increased 0.3% in October and 0.2% in September.

The food index rose 0.4% in November, after rising 0.2% in October. The food at home index rose 0.5% over the month. Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased in November. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 1.7% over the month, as the index for beef increased 3.1% and the index for eggs rose 8.2%. The index for fruits and vegetables index rose 0.2%. The food away from home index rose 0.3% in November, after rising 0.2% in October.

The energy index increased 0.2% in November, after being unchanged in October. The gasoline index increased 0.6% over the month. The electricity index decreased 0.4% over the month, while natural gas index rose 1.0%. The energy index decreased 3.2% over the past 12 months. The gasoline index fell 8.1% over a 12-month span, and the fuel oil index fell 19.5% over that period. The index for electricity increased 3.1% over the last 12 months, and the index for natural gas rose 1.8%.

Read the BLS release.