The non-farm private sector gained 146,000 jobs in November and annual pay was up 4.8% Year-over-Year, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a downward revision to 184,000 jobs in October from 233,000.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees lost 17,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 42,000 jobs and large businesses gained 120,000.

“While overall growth for the month was healthy, industry performance was mixed,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Manufacturing was the weakest we’ve seen since spring. Financial services and leisure and hospitality were also soft.”

Service-providing employment gained 140,000 jobs driven by gains in education/health services 50,000 followed by trade/transportation/utilities which grew by 28,000.

Goods producing-employment gained 6,000 jobs. Construction gained 30,000 jobs, natural resources/mining gained 2,000 jobs, while manufacturing lost 26,000 jobs.

Read the ADP report.