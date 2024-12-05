The Hill newspaper today announced that American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols, Chief Policy Officer Naomi Camper and EVP of Congressional Relations and Legislative Affairs Kirsten Sutton were named to its list of the 2024 top lobbyists. The annual list by the Washington, D.C., publication recognizes the most effective advocates in the nation’s capital.

“The lobbyists on this list are some of the best in the business and have been go-to advocates during a year defined by unprecedented political events, legislative logjams, federal spending cut crusades and big rulemaking swings by the outgoing Biden administration,” The Hill said in its announcement.

Nichols, Camper and Sutton also made The Hill’s list of top lobbyists in 2023 and 2022.