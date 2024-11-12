The RTP network experienced a record 31.7 million transactions in October, valued at $25.4 billion, network operator The Clearing House announced today. The RTP network also set a single-day record of 1.46 million transactions valued at $1.24 billion on Nov. 1.

The total number of transactions on the RTP network increased 6.2% in October from the previous month, with the total value of those transactions increasing 9%, according to TCH. Payment value on the network rose 11.4% and transaction volume rose 12% from July. The network has broken payment volume and value records in each quarter of the year, it added.

Payments activity on the RTP network shows that consumers and businesses are utilizing the system’s 24/7 capability, with 42% of transactions taking place overnight, on weekends or on holidays, TCH said.