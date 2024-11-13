Total household debt in the U.S. increased by $147 billion to reach $17.94 trillion in the third quarter of 2024, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in its latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit. Aggregate delinquency rates also rose, with 3.5% of outstanding debt in some stage of delinquency.

Mortgage balances rose by $75 billion from the previous quarter to reach $12.59 trillion at the end of September, according to the New York Fed. Credit card balances increased by $24 billion to hit $1.17 trillion, and auto loan balances saw an $18 billion increase and stood at $1.64 trillion. HELOC balances increased by $7 billion to reach $387 billion.