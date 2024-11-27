Pending home sales rose 2% in October from the prior month, marking the third consecutive month of gains, the National Association of Realtors said today. The pending home sales index—a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings—increased 2% to 77.4. Year over year, pending transactions grew 5.4%.
ABA DataBank: Holiday shoppers cautious with credit
According to TD Bank's Merry Money Survey, as the holiday season gets under way consumers are taking a prudent strategy to stay financially sound.