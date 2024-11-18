The Federal Housing Finance Agency will raise the multifamily loan purchase cap for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to $73 billion each in 2025, an increase of more than 4% from 2024, the agency announced today. FHFA establishes the caps every year. Multifamily loans that finance workforce housing are excluded from the 2025 limits.

FHFA said it will continue to monitor the multifamily mortgage market and maintain the ability to raise the caps further if necessary to support liquidity in the market. However, to prevent market disruption, if the agency determines that the actual size of the 2025 market is smaller than was initially projected, it will not lower the cap.