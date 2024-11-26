The Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced the conforming loan limit, or CLL, values for mortgages acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2025. In most of the U.S., the 2025 CLL value for one-unit properties will be $806,500, an increase of $39,950 or 5.2% from 2024. The Housing and Economic Recovery Act requires FHFA to adjust both government-sponsored enterprise’s baseline CLL value each year to reflect the change in the average U.S. home price.

For areas in which 115% of the local median home value exceeds the baseline CLL value, the applicable loan limit will be higher than the baseline loan limit, according to the agency. HERA establishes the high-cost area limit in those areas as a multiple of the area median home value, while setting the ceiling at 150% of the baseline limit. Median home values generally increased in high-cost areas in 2024, which increased their CLL values. The new ceiling loan limit for one-unit properties will be $1,209,750, which is 150% of $806,500.

Special statutory provisions establish different loan limits for Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In these areas, the baseline loan limits will be $1,209,750 for one-unit properties.

Due to rising home values, the CLL values will be higher in all but six U.S. counties or county equivalents, FHFA said.